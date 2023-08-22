Bhima Koregaon case: SC asks NIA to file reply on activist Jyoti Jagtap’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply on the bail plea submitted by activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is currently jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) levelled against her in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar granted leave in the matter and directed the NIA to file before September 14 its affidavit along with the entire pleadings filed in the Bombay High Court.

During the hearing, the probe agency sought a period of two weeks to file its additional reply.

The bench ordered that Jagtap’s plea will be listed on September 21, after advocate Aparna Bhat, appearing for the activist, sought a fixed date for hearing.

Also Read SC to hear Azam Khan’s plea against direction to give voice sample in hate speech case

In May, the Supreme Court had issued notice on the special leave petition filed by Jagtap against the order of the Bombay High Court denying her bail.

The NIA had already filed a charge sheet against Jagtap and others at a special court in Mumbai.

In July, the top court had granted bail to two other accused — Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who were in jail since August 2018.

The case pertains to inciting people and giving provocative speeches during the Elgar Parishad organised by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Maharashtra’s Pune on December 31, 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.