Bhiwani Killings: Nasir, Junaid’s families accused of ‘disturbing peace’

Amid protests demanding the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who has been accused of killing two Muslim men under suspicion of cow slaughter, show cause notices have been served to family members of the victims and journalists on ground zero.

The notices served by the Bharatpur district administration, Rajasthan, to the protesting families of Nasir and Junaid “for disturbing peace in the region”, directed the respondents to appear before a court on February 27.

The families of Nasir and Junaid have also accused the local Congress MLA, Zahida Khan, of attempting to persuade them of withdrawing their protest despite initially promising them compensation.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, a family member of Junaid, Jabir Ghatmika, demanded that Mohit alias Monu Manesar should be booked under section 302 if the police are really looking to arrest people in the murders.

“A notice has been issued against me. I want to tell the government that if you have to arrest anyone regarding this murder, arrest Mohit alias Monu Manesar under section 302. He is the killer of my brother,” Jabir was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Apart from Jabir, at least 11 others have been sent notices for protests demanding justice, including, Hanif Maulana, Mohammad Jabir, Mukhtar Ahmed, Fakruddin, Kamil, Wasim Akram, Nisar, Aasar, Saddam, Chand, Raees, and Sher.

Furthermore, four, who were issued notices, have reportedly fled the village in fear, The Wire reported.

Nasir and Junaid were kidnapped, lynched and murdered allegedly by members of the Bajrang Dal, including Manesar, on suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter, on Tuesday, February 14.

The bodies of the victims were found charred to death in a car, in Haryana’s Bhiwani, following which a case was booked. So far eight have been named suspects in the case, in a list released by the Rajasthan police on Thursday.

Despite Monu being accused of the murders and his name being mentioned in the initial FIR registered in Manesar by the Haryana police, Rajasthan police dropped his name and claimed that his role in the murders is being probed.

Mohit Yadav aka Monu Manesar has been the face of cow vigilantism in Haryana and is a part of the Haryana police’s cow protection team.

The family alleged that their SUV was stopped on Wednesday morning, on the suspicion of cow-smuggling, after hitting the vehicle and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Ferozepur-Jhirka was present there. Both the men were first severely beaten, and handed over to the Bajrang Dal team in a half-dead condition and taken to the police station. But the police refused to take them into custody after seeing their condition.

Both were then burnt alive along with the Bolero and the bodies of the duo were found on Wednesday night near Loharu village of Bhiwani.

At the same time, a claim is also being made that Junaid and Nasir were thrashed and kidnapped along with the SUV by some Bajrang Dal members from Piruka village in Bharatpur on Wednesday morning, before being burnt alive in Haryana. Police have however termed this allegation false.