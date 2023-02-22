Bhiwani killings: Rajasthan cops booked for assaulting accused’s pregnant wife

The Nuh police of Haryana has filed a criminal case against unidentified police personnel of Rajasthan for allegedly assaulting the pregnant wife of one of the five suspects arrested for the murder of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a burnt Bolero vehicle in Bhiwani on February 16.

Kamlesh, the wife of accused Bajrang Dal member Shrikant Pandit who was nine months pregnant was allegedly pushed by one police officer who had come to arrest Pandit for the murders.

According to Dulari Devi, the mother of Pandit, her daughter-in-law pleaded with the police when she was allegedly pushed to the ground and fell on her stomach.

“She was screaming in pain but they left her in a pool of blood and went away. By the time we reached the hospital, doctors informed us she had miscarried,” Dulari Devi said.

However, Pandit was not at home at that time. His brothers – Rahul and Vishnu – were taken by the police and returned later after interrogation.

Superintendent of Nuh police Varun Singla said, “We are verifying all the facts and details. Despite the post-mortem report, the cause of death is still not clear which is why we have sent the viscera to the lab for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan police have denied the allegations. They said that the Haryana police always accompanied them when they went to the state for investigation regarding the case.

Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said, “The Rajasthan police have always been accompanied by their Haryana counterparts. Lawful action has been taken as per prescribed procedure, and no human rights have been violated.”

Police have registered a case under sections 312 (causing miscarriage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (assault), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nagina police station in Haryana.