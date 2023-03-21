Bhiwani murder: Appeal launched to support Junaid’s kin

Mob lynching incidents in India have become a grave concern over the past few years. In most cases, Dalits and Muslims have been the victims of cow vigilantes. It has been observed that these incidents often occur in states where elections are about to take place. Rajasthan and Haryana have reported the highest number of such incidents.

Last month, two men named Nasir, aged 25 years, and Junaid, aged 35 years were abducted and burnt alive in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on suspicion of being involved in cow smuggling. The two men were beaten badly by a group of 8 to 10 men before being kidnapped and burnt alive.

Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

Junaid, who was on his way to finalizing the matrimonial alliance of his brother’s daughter, was the sole bread-earner of his family. His untimely death has left his wife Sajda and six children devastated. In addition, his mentally unstable brother’s family, which has seven children, who also relied on Junaid for support left them helpless.

Kin of victims demand justice

The family members of the victims are still waiting for justice, even after more than a month has passed since the incident. They have been protesting for justice, but the authorities seem to be pointing fingers at each other.

The Rajasthan government is blaming the Haryana government for the investigation, while the Haryana police claim that the accused have fled to Nepal.

Though Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the victims’ kin, local MLA Zaheeda Khan is reportedly ignoring the case.

Recently, the Managing Editor of Siasat, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, visited Rajasthan and met with the family members.

Appeal to support victim’s kin

Now as these families are left with no one to take care of, the editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan, managing editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain, and Maqdoom Mohiuddin of Bibi Amena Multi Speciality Hospital have appealed to philanthropists to help the kin of the victims as much as possible.

The details of the bank account of Junaid’s wife are as follows:

Account holder name: MS Sajida

Account No. :2676001700092464

MICR Code: 321024525

IFSC Code: PUNB0267600.

Bank name: Punjab National Bank

Details Bhiwani killings

The youths Nasir and Junaid were kidnapped, lynched, and murdered allegedly by members of the Bajrang Dal, including Monu Manesar, on suspicion of their involvement in cow smuggling.

Earlier, Brinda Karat and others also visited the victims’ house and met with family members.