Bhojshala mosque dispute: MP High Court likely to deliver verdict today

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to deliver its long-awaited verdict in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute today, on May 15. “Judgment in Bhojshala case will be delivered tomorrow by Hon’ble Indore High Court,” advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing a party in the case, wrote.

The verdict is expected after a prolonged legal battle and an extensive scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which drew national attention. The Bhojshala mosque dispute is regarded as one of the most sensitive religious and architectural matters in central India, involving competing historical claims and complex legal issues.

For decades, the site in Dhar has remained a point of contention between two communities. The Hindu side maintains that the structure is an 11th-century temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi and built by scholar-king Raja Bhoj. The Muslim side, however, maintains that the Bhojshala site has functioned as the Kamal Maula Mosque for centuries.

Under an existing arrangement by the ASI prior to the recent legal proceedings, the site remained open to Hindus for prayers on Tuesdays and to Muslims for Friday prayers. However, the demand for a permanent resolution eventually led to the current legal proceedings and a detailed survey aimed at determining the original nature of the structure.

Administration on high alert due to Bhojshala verdict

The upcoming verdict follows nearly 25 days of intensive hearings during which the court examined the ASI survey report along with historical records and archaeological findings. During the hearings, legal representatives from both sides presented detailed arguments regarding architectural motifs, inscriptions and historical references associated with the complex.

The court had reserved its judgment after the conclusion of arguments, and the verdict is now being seen as a significant moment for the region. In anticipation of the ruling, the Madhya Pradesh administration has been placed on high alert. Security has been tightened not only in Dhar city but across the state to ensure peace and law and order.

Heavy police deployment has been made around the Bhojshala complex, while surveillance has also been intensified in sensitive localities. Local authorities have engaged with community leaders from both sides and appealed for calm and communal harmony irrespective of the court’s verdict.

As the countdown to Friday’s announcement begins, attention remains focused on the High Court for a ruling that could have a long-term impact on the social and legal landscape of the region