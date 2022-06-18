Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set to arrive on OTT on June 19

Mumbai: After ruling the roost with its theatrical run and destroying Kangana Ranaut‘s ‘Dhaakad’ at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is heading to OTT to serve a platter of horror and comedy.

The blockbuster is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022. Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on the streaming platform, Kartik Aaryan said, “The ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on Netflix and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world with Netflix.”

The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

Talking about the film Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, “It’s such a great feeling to take ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences’ funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats – will now be witnessed at the comfort of the viewer through Netflix.”

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.