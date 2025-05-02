Bhumi Pednekar is ‘feeling the love’ as she is in her romance era

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently in her “romance era,” and she’s radiating all the love and positivity that comes with it.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Bhakshak’ actress posted a graceful video of herself walking in a beautiful saree near a swimming pool, capturing the essence of elegance and charm. In the clip, Bhumi is seen striking different poses looking at the camera. She also added the trending track ‘Hua Main x Finding Her’ by Shubhadip Dey to the clip. For the caption, Pednekar wrote, “Because I’m in my romance era Are you feeling the love ?!.”

The actress exuded grace in a gold handwoven Ekaya Banaras saree paired with bold statement jewelry. This was her look from the recently concluded Wave Summit India 2025.

The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress also shared videos of herself delivering a speech at the Wave Summit India 2025. She captioned one of the posts, “Had the opportunity to speak in front of our Hon. Prime Minister today for the Waves Summit 2025. The emergence of this platform is truly going to be disruptive for creator industry.”

On May 1, the inaugural WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) conference in Mumbai was launched by some of India’s most influential figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and cinema legends Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

The opening ceremony featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with actors Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Nagarjuna, and Kartik Aaryan. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also participated in the event, which included a CEO roundtable chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The session saw several industry leaders, including Sony Group Corporation’s President and CEO Hiroki Totoki, contributing to discussions.