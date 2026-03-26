Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Agnihotri announce new film ‘Operation Sindoor’

Mumbai: Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced their new film “Operation Sindoor”, which, they said, draws inspiration from the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following Pahalgam terror attack.

The film will be based on the book “Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan” by Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd).

Agnihotri will direct the film. The film will be produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Agnihotri’s I Am Budha Productions.

The makers said the film is inspired by India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marking a defining moment of strategic resolve, courage, and precision in India’s history.

They called the film a cinematic response to the tragic massacre of innocent civilians, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in 2025, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

“Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully,” Kumar said in a statement.

Director-producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri added, “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare.

“We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain.”

Agnihotri, known for films such as “The Kashmir Files”, “The Tashkent Files” and “The Bengal Files”, said he has always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary.

“My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. My intention is not to create noise, but to confront it—with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

Further details on the movie will be unveiled shortly.