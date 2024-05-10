Bhuvan Bam recalls collaborations with SRK, calls superstar ‘epitome of reinvention’

Mumbai: YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam has paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, whom he deeply admires as an icon of reinvention in the Indian film industry.

Bhuvan said: “Shah Rukh Khan has always been the epitome of reinvention, effortlessly transitioning from plays to television, from romantic hero to experimental roles, and now to an action star.”

Recalling his collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan, the YouTuber described the experience as mesmerising.

Their first encounter took place on Bhuvan’s show ‘Titu Talks’, where Bhuvan portrays the character of Titu mama and engages with guests on the show.

Bhuvan added, “His journey has been an inspiration for me, showcasing the power of resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges.”

On the work front, Bhuvan will be seen in ‘Taaza Khabar 2’, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

The series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.

‘Taaza Khabar 2’ will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.