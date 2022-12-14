Biden signs bill on same-sex marriage

The legislation, among other things, overturns the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act while requiring states to recognise any valid marriage performed in other states.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 14th December 2022 8:49 am IST
Biden signs bill on same-sex marriage
Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden signed a bill codifying federal protections for same-sex marriage.

The move, on Tuesday, came days after the Respect for Marriage Act went through the US Congress, Xinhua news agency reported.

The legislation, among other things, overturns the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act while requiring states to recognise any valid marriage performed in other states.

Also Read
US ‘closely monitoring’ LAC situation after Tawang clashes

The measure was introduced this summer after a conservative Supreme Court justice signaled that rulings on marriage equality and contraception should be reconsidered.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button