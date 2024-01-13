Biden warns Houthis of further retaliation if they continue attacks

The US President said that the strikes were a success and that he thought the Houthis were a "terrorist" group, the BBC reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2024 7:54 am IST
US President Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that there will be further retaliation against the Houthis if the group continue with its “outrageous behaviour”.

Biden made the remark on Friday after the US and the UK launched dozens of airstrikes across Yemen overnight.

The US President said that the strikes were a success and that he thought the Houthis were a “terrorist” group, the BBC reported.

US, UK trying to turn Red Sea into ‘sea of blood’, says Erdogan

According to Houthis, over 70 missiles were launched at Yemen during the strike.

“They (US and UK) committed an idiocy with this treacherous aggression,” said Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam.

“We’re not interested in a war with Yemen,” said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby. However, he added that Biden “won’t hesitate to take further action to protect our troops and our facilities and international commerce”.

Friday’s attacks had the backing of US-UK allies including Canada and Australia, the British news broadcaster reported.

