Big B praises Aaradhya’s school performance, says, “complete natural on stage”

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in awe of his granddaughter Aaradhya’s recent performance during the annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Post her performance, he appreciated her and said that she was “complete natural on stage”.

He wrote on his blog, “I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one – well not little anymore ..so later ..”

Big B took to X and expressed his happiness with a post, “pride and joy at progeny achievements”

T 4860 – pride and joy at progeny achievements — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2023

Several videos of Aaradhya Bachchan’s performance at her school’s annual day have gone viral. She can be seen in one of them delivering her dialogues in English during the musical play. While the proud mother Aishwarya Rai can be seen capturing the precious moment.

The annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Friday turned out to be a star-studded affair as who’s who of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan marked their presence.

SRK’s youngest son AbRam, Abhishek-Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya, Kareena’s son Taimur and Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi performed at the function. The kids won everyone’s hearts with their performances and so did their celebrity parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Ganapath’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

He will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

He also has a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty.