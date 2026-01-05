Big B reflects on ‘KBC’ end-of-season lull, says days feel ‘too long’ without work

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid reflection on the quiet phase that arrives as the season of his quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” nears its end, saying that the absence of work often brings with it an unsettling sense of inertia.

Amitabh took to his blog on Tumblr and wrote: “Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work ..(sic).”

The thespian noted that with just a few days left before the season wraps up, time seems to stretch endlessly. For the icon, “no work” becomes synonymous with a slow, exhausting walk through a vast, wet wasteland heavy, sluggish and draining.

“No work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland… Stuck in it .. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move (sic).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise. It started airing in 2000. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, replaced him for a season.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The star was recently seen speaking about his make-up artiste Deepak Sawant, and his dedication on the quiz based reality show.

He was heard saying: “This is Deepak Sawant. He has been working with me for 50 years. And let me tell you one more thing. In 50 years, I have worked in at least 200 films. There was not a single day when he was not with me. Absolutely duty-bound. He will come on time, no matter what happens. Whether you are sick or whatever. Not a single day in 50 years when he is not with us. And there is a serious problem in saying one more thing, but let me say it”.

He further mentioned, “Three days ago, Deepak Sawant’s brother died. And despite that, he has come to work. He did not have anyone to tell him to work today. This is integrity. This is commitment”.