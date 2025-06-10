Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most loved actors, has shown once again that he’s a great person off-screen too. In an old interview, he shared that he and his wife Jaya decided long ago that their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta will get an equal share of their property. This statement has gone viral again and people are praising him for it.

Rs 3,160 Crore to Be Shared Equally

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan’s total wealth is about Rs 3,160 crore. He owns famous houses like Jalsa, Janak, and Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. Recently, he gifted the Prateeksha bungalow, worth Rs 50 crore, to his daughter Shweta. This shows how much love and respect he has for both his children.

Amitabh Bachchan will give about Rs 1,580 crore each to his son and daughter from his big wealth.

This shows he treats both his children equally, which people are praising.

More Than Just a Son

Amitabh also talked about his bond with his son Abhishek. He said Abhishek is like a friend to him. “The day he started wearing my shoes, he became my friend,” he said. Even though he gives him fatherly advice, they talk like good friends.

How Much Are the Bachchans Worth?

Here’s a look at the Bachchan family’s net worth:

Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 3,110 crore (after gifting Prateeksha)

Jaya Bachchan: Rs 1,083 crore

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rs 828 crore

Abhishek Bachchan: Rs 280 crore

Shweta Bachchan: Rs 110 crore (not including Prateeksha gift)

Agastya and Navya Nanda: Rs 1–2 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively

Amitabh Bachchan’s decision to treat both his son and daughter equally is being praised by many. In a society where sons are often given more, Big B is showing everyone that daughters are just as important.