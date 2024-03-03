Big conspiracy behind Bengaluru cafe blast: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Alleging that there was “a big conspiracy” behind the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned that taking this incident lightly was like encouraging terrorists.

“The incident must be referred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a detailed probe. The state government has failed to understand the seriousness of the situation despite serious injuries caused to the citizens in the blast,” he told reporters here.

“They term it as a mild explosion. Do they expect deaths to happen to take a serious note of the incident? There was a big sleeper cell behind this incident.

“On one side, the miscreants raise pro-Pakistan slogans… a big conspiracy was behind all these incidents, and it must be referred to NIA for an in-depth probe as it would provide more information,” Bommai added.