Big fight between Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, know why

Mumbai: The Kapoor brothers, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, have unexpectedly made themselves centre of heated an argument over the much-awaited sequel to the 2005 hit comedy film No entry. The quarrel revolves around the wrong choices for No Entry 2, and this seems to indicate that the two who used to be each other’s everything are no longer on the same page.

The original 2005 blockbuster movie ‘No Entry’ featured cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutt, Bipasha Basu, and Celina Jaitl. The film’s success left fans eagerly awaiting a follow-up.

The Casting Clash: Boney Kapoor Vs Anil Kapoor

In a recent interview, the Maidaan producer confessed that his younger brother is mad at him for not casting him in No Entry 2.

This incident left Anil disappointed and evidently disturbed his relationship with his brother. Despite wanting to reprise his role in the sequel, he found himself left out. The news about the No Entry 2 casting got leaked online reportedly leaving Anil furious.

The New Casting

The sequel, No Entry 2, is set to feature fresh faces. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor are reported to be the new leads. Boney Kapoor explained that he wanted to make the film relevant for today’s audience, hence the casting choices.

As per reports, No Entry 2 is slated to begin filming in December 2024, with a grand theatrical release in 2025—marking 20 years since the original film’s release. Fans eagerly await this sequel, hoping that the Kapoor brothers can mend their strained relationship.

Boney Kapoor, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film faced multiple delays due to the Covid-19, but it finally has a confirmed release date of April 10.