Hyderabad: Just hours before the premieres tonight, September 24, the Telangana High Court suspended the government order that allowed higher ticket prices and special benefit shows for Pawan Kalyan’s new film OG.

This sudden decision has left fans and theatre owners confused, as many tickets were already sold at the higher rates.

What the suspended order said

The government order, issued on September 19, allowed benefit show tickets at Rs 800 for September 24. It also permitted a temporary hike from September 25 to October 4, with Rs 277 in single screens and Rs 445 in multiplexes.

Now, with the suspension, theatres in Telangana may have to sell at standard prices. It is unclear how refunds or price adjustments will work for tickets already sold.

Buzz and controversy

The move was already debated, since the Chief Minister earlier said there would be no benefit shows after the Pushpa 2 incident at Sandhya theatre. Giving special permission to OG drew mixed reactions. Meanwhile, bookings in Andhra Pradesh continue as usual.

The hype for OG

They Call Him OG stars Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Shriya Reddy. Thaman provides the music.

Advance bookings were massive, and some fans even paid Rs 2,000 to 3,000 for benefit show tickets. The film is set release worldwide on September 25.