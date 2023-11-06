BIG news: Change in Salaar release date?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas’s ‘Salaar Part 1:Ceasefire’ have been making waves as these films are going to clash with each other at the box office. The Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is directed by Prashanth Neel and the SRK starrer ‘Dunki’ is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Several trade analysts and experts had earlier suggested makers of both the films avoid clash as it is predicted that both these films can get affected.

As makers have officially announced that both the movies will be released on Christmas, fans of both SRK and Prabhas have started worrying and discussing which film will run successfully on box office. And in between all this buzz, a new rumour about Salaar is going viral.

Yes, speculations are rife that Salaar is going to be postponed as makers of the film did not want any clash with SRK’s Dunki on the box office. It is reported that the release date of Salaar has been pushed to 2024 as SRK has managed to break several records this year.

SRK has given blockbuster hits this year while Prabhas’s last two films ‘Adipurush and Radhe Shyam’ faced setbacks. The rumours can’t be trusted as makers of Salaar are planning to release the trailer of the film soon and no one has officially confirmed that film is being postponed.

Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala while taking to X on Monday wrote that Salaar’s trailer will be released by the end of November or in the beginning of December. He wrote, ”Bigg News: The much awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by #PrashanthNeel and featuring #Prabhas is creating the excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on scheduled date, December 22nd, 2023.”

Bigg News : The much awaited Salaar : Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by #PrashanthNeel and featuring #Prabhas is creating the excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on scheduled date, December… pic.twitter.com/JWIsjIukUY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 5, 2023

Let us wait whether the movie is going to be postponed or will face SRK’s Dunki at the box office.