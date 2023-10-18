BIG news: Prabhas is getting married! Read all details here

Prabhas has been frequently linked with actress Anushka Shetty

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas has always been in the spotlight, especially regarding his personal life and the anticipation surrounding his wedding. He is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry, making his marriage a much-anticipated event among his fans and the media.

A latest statement from Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, has sent fans into a frenzy, shedding light on the actor’s wedding plans.

Speaking to media, Prabhas’s aunt, Shyamala Devi, shared some exciting news about the star’s upcoming nuptials. She expressed, “We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will definitely happen, and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it.”

This revelation has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans and the media, who have been eagerly awaiting news about Prabhas’ marriage. The actor has been frequently linked with actress Anushka Shetty, and their rumored relationship has added to the speculation surrounding his wedding.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar that is slated to hit the screens on December 22.

