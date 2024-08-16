Big project: Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi, Mahesh Babu in Telugu!

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his impressive acting, might be taking a big step onto the global stage. Reports suggest that he’s in talks to voice the famous character Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming animated movie, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’

According to the Pinkvilla report, the team behind ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is very interested in bringing Mahesh Babu on board because they believe his strong and deep voice would be perfect for the character of Mufasa.

If Mahesh Babu agrees to this role, it would be a major achievement for Tollywood, marking the first time a Telugu actor is involved in such a big global project. Fans are already excited about the possibility of hearing his voice as Mufasa.

The movie is set to release on December 20th, 2024, and although nothing official has been announced yet, the idea of Mahesh Babu joining such a well-known franchise has created a lot of buzz.

In the Hindi version of the movie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa, with his sons Aryan as Simba and AbRam as young Mufasa, adding to the excitement.

On the professional, Mahesh Babu is busy preparing for his next big movie, ‘SSMB29,’ directed by SS Rajamouli. This movie is expected to be one of the biggest releases in the coming years, with a planned release in 2027.