Big setback for Salman Khan & Atlee’s Rs 500 cr action film

Mumbai: Director Atlee, who made a grand Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, has quickly become one of the most popular directors in the industry. After Jawan made over Rs. 1000 crore worldwide, many top stars wanted to work with him. One of them was Salman Khan. However, their big film project has now been paused due to casting problems.

Why is the film Delayed

Atlee planned a big action movie with Salman Khan, with a massive Rs. 500 crore budget from Sun Pictures. He wanted to cast famous South Indian stars like Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan in important roles. Unfortunately, both actors declined the offer. After that, Salman helped Atlee reach out to Hollywood star Will Smith, and talks were going well. But Sun Pictures wasn’t happy with this idea.

Sun Pictures Wants a South Superstar

The production company insisted on having a South Indian superstar in the film with Salman Khan. Since Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were not available, they asked Atlee to pause the project and think about new casting options.

Is the Film Canceled?

The film isn’t canceled yet. Both Salman Khan and Atlee are trying to fix the casting issues. A final decision is expected by March 2025.

Fans were excited for this big movie, but now they will have to wait longer. If Atlee finds a South superstar to join Salman Khan, the film might still happen. For now, everyone will have to wait for the next update.