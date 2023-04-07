Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Bengaluru man turns overnight crorepati, wins Rs 44 cr

Abu Dhabi: While dozens of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, an Indian national from the city of Bengaluru, has won the grand prize of 20 million Dirhams (Rs 44,55,62,400) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth— bagged the prize after buying ticket 232936 for the raffle draw number 248, which he had purchased online on March 22.

According to organisers of the draw said in a press release, Koroth managed to hit the jackpot on his second attempt. However, when he received a call from the show’s host informing him of his big win, Koroth thought it was a prank call. He immediately ended the call and also blocked the phone number.

After winning the jackpot, Koroth said he was “still in disbelief”.

”I could not believe that I had won the first prize. I am still in disbelief. I bought this ticket through the ‘buy two get one free’ option. The ticket I won was the third one,” Koroth told Khaleej Times.

He plans to use the money to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting a business.

Not only Koroth, another Indian national, Suresh Mathan, who lives in Bahrain, also won the second prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,27,805). The third prize of 90,000 Dirhams (Rs 20,05,025) was won by an Indian citizen residing in the Sultanate of Oman, Mohammad Shafiq.

There is still a prize of 15 million Dirhams to be won during the live draw for the month of May.

Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and have a chance to be one of the three winners who win 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,48,784) each week.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.