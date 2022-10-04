Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh20 million in raffle

Abu Dhabi: Pradeep KP, an Indian expat residing in Dubai won Dh15 million in the Big Ticket raffle, Abu Dhabi.

As the ticket was brought by Pradeep and his 20 colleagues online on September 13, the award money will be shared by them, Khaleej Times reported.

Pradeep who hails from Kerala and works as a helper in a car company in Jebel Ali has been buying tickets for the past year.

At the time when the host contacted him to inform him about the award, he was on night duty.

When asked about the future plan, Pradeep said that he has not yet decided as he was not sure whether he would win the draw.

In the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, another expat Abdul Khadar Danish HM won second prize i.e., Dh1 million. Indian nationals Shaji Puthiya Veettil and Mohamed Ali Parathodi won the Dream Car Jeep Grand Cherokee Series 08.

Those who are waiting for the next draw must note that it is going to be held on November 3.