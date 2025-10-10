Big treat loading for fans on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is one of the most awaited movies in Indian cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the high-octane action drama is currently under production and is expected to release in late 2026.

KING First Look

Buzz in Bollywood circles suggests that King’s first look might be unveiled on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. It has been nearly two years since SRK last appeared on the big screen, and his fans are eagerly waiting for this grand comeback.

Director Siddharth Anand recently posted a cryptic message on X that read, “Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.” The short post created a frenzy among fans, who believe it hints at a countdown to the film’s teaser or poster reveal.

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) October 9, 2025

Star-Studded Cast and Leaked Set Glimpses

Adding to the excitement, some behind-the-scenes pictures from Poland show Shah Rukh in a stylish avatar holding a gun. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Deepika also shared a picture from the sets, confirming her presence in the film.

King marks Siddharth Anand’s second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan and his third with Deepika Padukone. With the combination of a stellar cast, high expectations, and the director’s teasing post, fans are eagerly counting down to November 2 for what could be the grand unveiling of King’s first look.