Big trouble hits Sreeleela’s career again: Report

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, a fast-rising actress in Tollywood, has quickly become one of the most popular faces in the industry. In a short time, she has achieved what many only dream of—working with big stars like Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan. This is a huge success for someone so new to acting.

But Sreeleela isn’t stopping there. She has her eyes on Bollywood, and rumors were that she landed a big role opposite Sidharth Malhotra in a movie called Mitti. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. It was seen as a big opportunity for Sreeleela to make her mark in Bollywood.

However, things didn’t go as planned. Reports say that Sidharth Malhotra left the project because he wasn’t happy with the script and had creative differences with the director. This caused major problems for the film, which was already struggling to get enough money for production. Sidharth’s recent movies haven’t done well at the box office, which might have made investors hesitant.

The cancellation of Mitti is a big blow for Sreeleela, who was eager to start her Bollywood journey. To make things worse, she recently had to step away from another project—a comedy with Varun Dhawan—adding to her challenges.

Despite these setbacks, Sreeleela still has a chance with Diler, a sports drama featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan. This could be her opportunity to shine in Bollywood.

However, the cancellation of Mitti just before it was set to start filming is a tough obstacle for her, especially when compared to stars like Rashmika Mandanna, who has already made a successful move to Bollywood.