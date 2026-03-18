Hyderabad: The release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken another unexpected turn on its premiere day. The dubbed versions of the film are officially not releasing today, creating disappointment among fans who were eagerly waiting for regional language shows.

Telugu premieres cancelled across India

As per the latest updates, scheduled Telugu version premieres are being cancelled across multiple locations in India. Several theatres have already started initiating refunds for tickets booked for these shows. Similar uncertainty is expected for other dubbed versions like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This sudden development is linked to delays in content delivery, especially the second half of the film, which underwent last-minute re-edits.

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi shows may face delays

While the Hindi version is still expected to release today evening, it may not be entirely smooth. Reports suggest that the film’s content will only be available for loading by the afternoon.

This means show timings could vary depending on individual theatres, their DCP loading time, and processing speed. Some cinemas may begin screenings on time, while others could see delays.

CBFC cuts and runtime differences

The film has also been in the news for its censorship cuts. Despite receiving an A certificate, the Central Board of Film Certification suggested multiple changes, mainly reducing violent scenes. The Indian version is around 6 minutes shorter than the overseas version, which has added to speculation about last minute edits.

Dhurandhar 2 strong advance bookings continue

Despite these issues, the film’s box office momentum remains massive. It has already sold over 10 lakh tickets for its opening weekend, with premiere bookings alone contributing significantly. Advance sales have crossed impressive figures both in India and overseas, reflecting huge anticipation

As of now, the Hindi version remains on track for an evening release. However, audiences are advised to check with their respective theatres for updated show timings.

Despite these last-minute issues, the film continues to hold strong buzz and is expected to take a solid opening once screenings stabilise.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.