Big twist in Laughter Chefs 2: Top contestant walks out, why?

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2025 12:33 pm IST
Mumbai: After the massive success of Season 1, Laughter Chefs 2 is receiving immense love from the audience. Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the cooking comedy show has been entertaining fans with a mix of fun and culinary chaos.

The season boasts a star-studded lineup, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Rahul Vaidya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah, and Abdu Rozik.

However, in a surprising turn of events, one of the most loved contestants has said goodbye to Laughter Chefs 2.

Abdu Rozik quits Laughter Chefs

Abdu Rozik has decided to quit the show midway reportedly due to Ramzan. Abdu, who was paired with Elvish Yadav, proved to be a strong contender, impressing everyone with his cooking skills. The duo won several stars together, making his exit an emotional moment for fans. It is being said that Abdu is flying back to Dubai to be with his family during Ramzan.

Now, the big question is — who will replace Abdu as Elvish’s partner? Viewers are speculating that Aly Goni or Karan Kundrra, popular faces from the previous season, might make a comeback to fill the spot.

Abdu Rozik rose to fame in India after his stint on Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, winning hearts with his charm and talent.

Who do you think should replace him? Drop your suggestions in the comments below.

