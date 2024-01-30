BIG Update: Atif Aslam returns to Bollywood, details inside

Mumbai: Atif Aslam is one of the most popular and loved singers in India, who has given many super hit songs in Bollywood movies. His voice has enchanted millions of fans across the border. Some of his famous songs in Bollywood are Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeena Jeena, and Dil Diyan Gallan. However, due to a ban on Pakistani artists in India after the Pulwama attack in 2019, Atif Aslam could not sing for Bollywood for almost seven years.

Fans have been waiting for his return in Bollywood again. And now, it seems like the wait is finally over as Atif is making his way back to the Indian film industry with a song for an upcoming movie called Love Story of the 90’s, featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. It is anticipated that the song will be a tuneful number that will match the theme of the film. The fans of Atif Aslam are delighted and eagerly waiting to listen to his voice in Bollywood again and are anticipating his upcoming projects.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the producers Sangani brothers said, “It was a challenge to bring Atif Aslam on board as he focused on the storyline and the ensemble of the cast. We disclosed all the particulars to him. He was impressed and prepared to lend his voice to the film’s song. It’s a moment of pride and joy for us.”

They added, “He has only sung one song in the flick, but we are considering creating another track with him.”

Ban On Pakistani Artists

After the attack of Uri in 2016 and the Pulwama attack in 2019, Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. The matter became even more complicated when the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and other associations issued resolutions to boycott Pakistani artists demanding security and patriotism as the reasons. But in 2023, the Bombay High Court revoked the ban and permitted Pakistani artists to work in Indian movies and web series.