BIG update: Get ready for Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Hyderabad: After its huge success at the box office, earning over Rs. 1000 crores, the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is now making waves on OTT platforms. The movie is available on two big streaming services: the Hindi version on Netflix and the other languages on Amazon Prime.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and inspired by the Mahabharata, this sci-fi movie has amazed viewers with its storytelling and stunning visuals. Prabhas’ acting, the director’s vision, and the special effects have all received high praise. Fans are already excited about the sequel, Kalki 2, which the makers have hinted at several times.

The latest news is that the sequel is set to start filming next year. Yes, you read that right!

Producers Priyanka Dutt (who is also Nag Ashwin’s wife) and her sister Swapna Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed this at the Moscow Film Festival. They shared that filming will begin in the next five or six months, likely in January or February 2025.

Some parts of Kalki 2 were already shot during the making of the first movie, and work on the sequel is currently ongoing. The sequel will focus more on the character Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, who is the villain in the story.

The sequel is expected to take three years to complete, and Prabhas has hinted that it might be split into two parts. Some scenes were filmed during the earlier schedules of the first part.

As fans eagerly wait for more news on Kalki 2, Swapna Dutt shared that this time, the team feels more excited and less nervous. She said, “For the first part, we followed Nag Ashwin’s vision, even though we didn’t fully understand everything until we saw the final movie. Now that we’ve seen how it all came together and how much the audience loved it, we’re more confident and ready for part two.”