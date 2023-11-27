BIG update on Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s next movie

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the highest paid actors of India and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film ‘Family Star’. The movie will be released in Telugu and Tamil and fans are excited to watch the film as it stars Mrunal Thakur as lead actress.

The movie is making waves as fans expect a cameo appearance of the Rashmika Madanna who is rumoured to be the girlfriend of Vijay Deverakonda. It was earlier rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna will either appear in the film in cameo role or in the song but Rashmika’s latest Insta post has indicated that speculations might be true.

Yes, Rashmika Mandanna is in New Delhi currently and ‘Family Star’ movie’s shooting is also going on in the same city. The lead actress of the movie, Mrunal Thakur shared on her Instagram stories the picture from the sets of the film during the night shoot. Rashmika too shared the picture and mentioned the location.

Netizens and rumours mills suggest that both the pictures are from the sets of Family Star as Rashmika too mentioned in her Insta story that she is shooting for the special film in New Delhi. Sharing the pictures Rashmika wrote, ”Shooting for something special. Tvaralo cheptha (Will inform about it soon).”

Fans are excited to see the Rashmika in Vijay’s film and the rumoured couple were earlier seen together in the blockbuster film Geetha Govindham. Family Star movie is directed by Parasuram and shooting is simultaneously done in Telugu and Tamil languages.