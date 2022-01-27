Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra no more in top 2? Here’s new list

Mumbai: With twists, turns, challenges, tasks and juicy-spicy fights among housemates, Bigg Boss 15 managed to create heavy buzz on social media. The show is all set to end this weekend. The star-studded grand finale of BB 15 is all set to take place on January 29, 30 i.e., Saturday and Sunday.

After Rakhi Sawant’s elimination, the controversial reality show has got its top 6 of the season. They are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

Bigg Boss 15 winner, runner-up

While fans are super excited to know the name of the winner of this season, the latest prediction by The Real Khabri (a Twitter page and source dedicated to Bigg Boss), Tejasswi Prakash is likely to take the first position. She is followed by Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty.

#BiggBoss15 Final Prediction and Top 3 Rankings



1 #TejasswiPrakash Winner

2 #PratikSehajpal RunnerUp

3 #KaranKundrra 2nd Runnerup

4 #ShamitaShetty 3rd RunnerUp



Makers can switch 3rd and 4th Position to bring #ShamitaShetty in Top 3 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 26, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a star-studded event as many celebs will be gracing the show. We will also see the eliminated contestants and past seasons winners making their presence felt once again on the show.

Tell us who according to you is the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 15.