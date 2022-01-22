Bigg Boss 15: Twitter predicts all finalists of show

Mumbai: Just a few days and Bigg Boss 15 will get its deserving winner. The show which got extended for two weeks will reportedly air its grand finale either next week or February first week. The emotional episodes, twists, turns and wild card entries, the reality show is keeping the audience hooked.

As the finale nears, the contestants are working really hard to rebuild their strategies and to redesign their game plan to win the given tasks to reach the finale.

Bigg Boss 15 Top 5

Netizens are now taking to the Twitter to predict about top 5 contenders of Bigg Boss 15. According to avid watchers of the show, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat have maximum chances of reaching top 5. Interesting all these contestants have won the Ticket To Finale securing their positions in finale week.

Ok my top 5 contestants for this season !



1. Tejasswi Prakash

2. Pratik sehajpal

3. Karan kundra

4. Nishant bhat

5. Shamitha shetty #TejasswiPrakash || #BBQueenTejasswi || #BiggBoss15 || @VootSelect || @OrmaxMedia — Himani (@himani_kk) January 21, 2022

It can be recalled that in a press conference which was held inside Bigg Boss 15, mediapersons had revealed the top 5 contestants names — Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant and Pratik. This list is same as what netizens are predicting.

See it with eyes open



TOP 5 are already decided, they are the same as PRESS declared#UmarRiaz was CLEAR THRÈAT with enormous growth and increasing fanbase. So was evicted by unfair ways#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/7PA8h4KBxX — Sweta Chouksey (@realswetachouks) January 21, 2022

Considering all these facts, it is very likely that the aforementioned contestants are going to be the top 5 of this season.

Nominated contestants

Bigg Boss 15 contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale. It is being said that Rashami has been eliminated from the house as netizens claim that she is absent in BB live feed. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

What’s your take on the above top 5 list?