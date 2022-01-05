Bigg Boss 15: Twitter predicts WINNER of the show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s finale is one of the most awaited reality show grand finales among audience. Speculations are floating on internet that the controversial show’s finale will take place on January 16th. It seems the upcoming episodes will see multiple evictions. Well, there are many good contenders currently in the house of Bigg Boss who have the chance to win the trophy. However, the most top performing contestant of the house who is ruling the votes is Karan Kundrra.

In the last night’s episode, we saw Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Rashami being announced as the winners of Ticket To Finale week. They joined Rakhi Sawant, who won the first Ticket To Finale a couple of weeks ago, becoming the first finalist of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

With just a few days left for the finale, social media is buzzing with the discussions about the top contestants and winner of Bigg Boss 15. Going by Twitter buzz, Karan Kundrra is likely to lift the coveted trophy this year.

Karan Kundrra has been winning hearts with his straight forward side and his strong bond with Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. Fans hail him for his game inside the BB 15 house because of Kundrra’s mastermind side, emotional quotient, and brilliant command over the tasks. Read tweets below.

@kkundrra no matter what u r winner.. u r true gem❤ https://t.co/Qh8WMLAMUt — Neera Ghale (@ghale_neera) January 5, 2022

#KaranIsTheBoss Karan is the boss real winner of bb 15 Karan kundrra — pihu (@pihu94912388) January 5, 2022

My husband was saying @ColorsTV will never be able to justify anyone else other than @kkundrra as the winner. Only Karan winning will make this season memorable.



KARAN RESPECTS SACHAI#KaranKundrra 🕉🧿 #KaranIsTheBoss #KkundrraSquad @justvoot @VootSelect @OrmaxMedia — Shikha (@Viveksekaamlo) January 5, 2022

Now I m not liking the game of #TejasswiPrakash she is now just ruining #karankundra game too just showing him negative but we all know how genuine @kkundrra

Winner @kkundrra @realumarriaz #UmRan #BB15 — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSi23184714) January 5, 2022

Only time will tell who walk home with the precious trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Who according to you is the deserving winner? Do tell us in the comments sections below.