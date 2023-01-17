Bigg Boss 16: 4th female contestant to get eliminated next is...

Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a dramatic nomination task in which each contestant had to nominate two housemates for the next elimination round. The four contestants who fell in danger are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. And now, fans are eagerly waiting to see which unlucky contestant will walk home just a few weeks before the finale.

Bigg Boss 16 Voting Trends

Sumbul is currently topping the latest voting results. She is followed by Shalin and Tina. The contestant who is receiving least votes for now is Soundarya Sharma. Fans think that makers will not remove Shalin and Tina for their ‘confused love angle’ till last, Sumbul, on the other hand, is getting good votes from MC Stan, Nimrit and Shiv Thakare’s fans. So, the Imlie actress is safe.

Image Source: Colors TV Twitter

Considering all this, it is quite clear that Soundarya’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 might end this week. If she walks home, it will get interesting to see Archana Gautam’s individual game.

Who do you think should get eliminated from BB 16? Comment below.

