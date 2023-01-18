Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik re-enters, Sumbul quits show ?

Mumbai: Competition in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is now getting intense as the grand finale nears. Inside sources suggest that the finale is scheduled to take on February 12. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Abdu Rozik To Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar

And now, there’s a good news coming in for Abdu Rozik fans. If the reports are to be believed, the Takjikistan singer is returning to Bigg Boss 16. But wait, he is coming back not as a contestant but as a special guest. Buzz has it that Abdu will be appearing on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar to promote his new Hindi song ‘Pyaar’ and will be seen interacting with the contestants and the host.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Exit From Bigg Boss 16?

Speculations were rife that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be making a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 due to her father’s health issues. Fans were left diasppointed over this development as they are rooting Sumbul in top 5. However, there is no truth to these rumours as the Imlie actress’ father cleared the air through a video statement.

He said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from this morning. I have learnt that some news portals and YouTube channels are claiming that I am not well because of which Sumbul will take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16. Let me tell you that this news is fake. I am perfectly fine. I do not have any issues at all. Confusion is being created. Please do not believe any rumors. Keep voting for Sumbul. With your blessings, I will live for 100 years”. Watch the video below.