Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani leaks TOP 5 finalists names?

Mumbai: With top 9 contestants in the boat, Bigg Boss 16 is now slowly sailing towards the finale. While the official confirmation about the grand finale and list of finalists has not been announced, rumors have been circulating about the top contestants who are expected to make it to the final round. Several celebrities have been dropping major hints too.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

Actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani is the latest celeb to comment on the show and its contestants. According to Filmy Ganta, Arjun has revealed his deserving top 5 contenders of the show. They are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Reportedly, he also took MC Stan’s name.

However, it is important to mention here that Abdu’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end due to his other work commitments.

Apart from Abdu, Sreejita De and Sajid Khan too have got eliminated from the show this week.

What’s your take on Arjun Bijlani’s top 5? Comment below.

