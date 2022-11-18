Bigg Boss 16: Fans demand Shiv Thakare’s elimination, here’s why

Mumbai: Makers of Bigg Boss 16 have been telling time and again that physical violence is not allowed inside the house. Despite multiple warnings, contestants are getting into massive physical fights over trivial issues. Latest showdown between MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare that took place in last night’s episode left viewers shocked.
The actual fight was between Stan and Shalin. It all started after Tina injured her ankle as she was not able to walk. Shalin and Stan ran towards her to help her out. Shalin tries to give a massage to Tina’s feet and Stan intervenes and says to Shah ‘let the doctor treat her not you’. Stan then abused Shalin. Shalin spoke badly about Stan’s mother. This leads to a major brawl between the two. Stan takes the vase and runs towards Shalin and threatens to kill him.
MC Stan’s close friend, Shiv Thakare tries to stop the two and also holds Shalin’s face pushing him back. A video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet with many demanding Shiv’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Watch the video below.
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who has been actively sharing her views on the contestants of the ongoing season, too took to her Twitter and wrote, “Shiv literally held Shalin’s face and pushed it back, near his neck. So shouldn’t Shiv evict himself? Bully! Shalin did not do anything wrong, he got unnecessarily abused by MC Stan. His language is so so bad. Sick that whole group is full of bullies!”
What’s your take on MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s fight in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.
Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu and Hindi.