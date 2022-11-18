Bigg Boss 16: Fans demand Shiv Thakare’s elimination, here’s why

Mumbai: Makers of Bigg Boss 16 have been telling time and again that physical violence is not allowed inside the house. Despite multiple warnings, contestants are getting into massive physical fights over trivial issues. Latest showdown between MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare that took place in last night’s episode left viewers shocked.

The actual fight was between Stan and Shalin. It all started after Tina injured her ankle as she was not able to walk. Shalin and Stan ran towards her to help her out. Shalin tries to give a massage to Tina’s feet and Stan intervenes and says to Shah ‘let the doctor treat her not you’. Stan then abused Shalin. Shalin spoke badly about Stan’s mother. This leads to a major brawl between the two. Stan takes the vase and runs towards Shalin and threatens to kill him.

MC Stan’s close friend, Shiv Thakare tries to stop the two and also holds Shalin’s face pushing him back. A video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet with many demanding Shiv’s eviction from Bigg Boss 16. Watch the video below.

It is so clear from the clip how shalin grabbad Stan, he was not ready to leave him shiv was trying to release Stan from Shalin's hold #ShivThakare #Bb16 pic.twitter.com/gOGu7GXpvv — ❥B❥ (@gloriousgurl07) November 17, 2022

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who has been actively sharing her views on the contestants of the ongoing season, too took to her Twitter and wrote, “Shiv literally held Shalin’s face and pushed it back, near his neck. So shouldn’t Shiv evict himself? Bully! Shalin did not do anything wrong, he got unnecessarily abused by MC Stan. His language is so so bad. Sick that whole group is full of bullies!”

Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2022

Hey @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Please evict Shiv Thakare from your show. He got physical with Shalin bhaont without any provocation. He should be thrown out of the show. Be fair and let shalin decide his fate. #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) November 17, 2022

What’s your take on MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s fight in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.

