Bigg Boss 16: First wildcard is Sumbul Touqeer’s boyfriend

Mumbai: Tables are going to turn in Bigg Boss 16 now as the first ever wild card contestant of the season will be seen entering the show. Yes, you read that right! TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who is rumoured to be dating BB 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan, will be entering the house tonight. A video of Bigg Boss announcing, ‘Ab waqt hai, iss ghar k pehle wildcard entry ka’ is going crazy viral on internet.

Sumbul breaks down after seeing Fahman Khan in the house and she cannot stop jumping with joy. “Yeh aagaya hai, mujhe aur kuch nahi chahiye sir,” Sumbul says to Sajid Khan. It is being said that Fahmaan will be staying Bigg Boss 16 only for a day or two to guide and encourage Sumbul. Official confirmation is awaited.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan have worked together in a popular TV soap Imlie. They are rumoured to be dating for a while now, however, the two never announced it officially.

Meanwhile, contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Sumbul, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta and MC Stan.