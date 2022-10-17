Bigg Boss 16: Hasbulla confirmed to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no chance to make the show more ‘masaale daar’ by churning out several twists and turns. From shuffling bedrooms to assigning interesting tasks to the contestants, BB is managing to keep the audience glued to their screens. And now hear that makers are gearing up for one wildcard entry and the name is going to leave you all excited!

Hasbulla In Bigg Boss 16?

The internet is abuzz with speculations that another social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 house. While there is no official confirmation about the same, Hasbulla’s recent Instagram story has left fans baffled. Taking to Insta story, the 19-year-old blogger hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, shared Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik’s photo and wrote, “Hey tursik get ready, I’ll find you.”

It won’t be wrong to say that Abdu Rozik has emerged as the most popular contestant of BB 16. The singer has managed to grab maximum eyeballs — be it cute his antics or simplicity. However, fans have been missing his other side of personality as we did not see even one fight of him since the premiere. Every housemate considers him as the kid and they only pamper him.

We think makers are planning to bring Hasbulla to make Abdu’s presence in Bigg Boss 16 more interesting. However, let’s wait for the official announcement about his entry.

So, are you excited to watch Hasbulla Vs Abdu Rozik’s another fight? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.