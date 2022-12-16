Bigg Boss 16: Here’s shocking eviction update [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Audiences have been watching Bigg Boss 16 for 11 weeks now. Though they are enjoying the ongoing season due to its gripping content, there is a bit of disappointment too as the show saw no elimination for the last three weeks.

No Eviction In Bigg Boss 16 This Week Too!

Well, for the fourth week in a row it seems like Bigg Boss 16 makers have decided to not evict any contestant. Yes, you read that right again! As per an exclusive inside source close to the show, host Salman Khan will be announcing ‘no elimination’ this week too.

The nominated contestants for Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Voting lines were closed soon after this announcement. After this, speculations started doing rounds that makers close the voting lines deliberately to save Sajid from eviction.

Another piece of information that popped up on the internet suggested that the controversial filmmaker has a deal with the BB 16 makers in which he has been given the minimum guaranteed stay until January 23, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

