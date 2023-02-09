Bigg Boss 16: Know the TOP 3 finalists and their total earnings

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end this weekend. After over 120 days of fun, drama, challenges, and more, the season will finally get its winner on February 12. As the finale nears, fans are eager to know the earnings of the probable top three contestants: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan.

All these three individuals have captured the hearts of viewers with their unique personalities and strong performances in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists’ Remuneration

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Instagram)

Priyanka, who was widely considered a front-runner throughout the show, is said to have earned around Rs 95L in total for the whole season including the finale week. Reportedly, the Udaariyan actress charged Rs 5L per week. If she wins the show, her total earnings from BB 16 stand at around Rs 1.16cr.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare (Twitter)

Shiv Thakare’s earnings are the same as Priyanka’s as he too charged Rs 5L per week from Bigg Boss 16 makers, according to reports.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan (Twitter)

MC Stan, who is known for his laid-back and easy-going personality, is said to have earned a total of Rs 1.3cr (approx) for his time on Bigg Boss 16. He reportedly charged Rs 7L per week.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the finale.