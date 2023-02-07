Bigg Boss 16: Makers drop hint about WINNER? It's not Priyanka

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner of the popular reality show. The top 5 finalists left in the race are — Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Finale is just a couple of days away and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the screens.

And now, a recent development by the makers has sparked speculations about who might walk away with the trophy. According to the buzz, the winner may not be Priyanka, as previously thought, but instead, Shiv Thakare. The reason for this speculation is the similarity between Shiv’s voting symbol and the trophy symbol, a horse.

Speaking about Shiv Thakare, he has been a strong contender throughout the season and has been a crowd favorite since day 1 due to his friendly personality and strategic gameplay.

However, the official announcement of the winner will be done only on the finale day this weekend. Until then, speculations about the potential winner will continue to run rampant.

