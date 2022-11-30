Bigg Boss 16: Makers finally to remove Sajid Khan from show?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 16’s another elimination round nears, viewers are curious to know which unlucky contestant will bid goodbye to the show this week. The upcoming eviction is going to an interesting one because almost all strong contestants have been nominated. They are — Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan.

Sajid Khan to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16?

Going by the social media buzz, it seems like it’s finally the time for Sajid to leave the show. Yes, you read that right! Loyal viewers believe that makers might remove the controversial filmmaker this week. Sajid has been receiving flak from BB fans over his Me Too controversy and they are demanding his immediate eviction. ‘Evict Sajid Khan’ has been trending on Twitter almost everyday. Netizens are also not happy with makers allegedly being biased towards Sajid and his team. There are somedays when social media users are also calling for boycott of Bigg Boss.

Considering all this, it is being said that makers announce Sajid Khan’s elimination in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Double Elimination On Cards?

Buzz also has it that, not one but two housemates will be ousted this week in a surprise double elimination. We can expect Sumbul’s exit along with Sajid.

However, only time will tell about which contestant’s journey is going to end in Bigg Boss 16 house this week. Meanwhile, comment your opinions below.

