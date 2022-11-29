Bigg Boss 16: Makers to remove TWO contestants, check names

Mumbai: It’s time for another “elimination ka khatra” in Bigg Boss 16 house. Yesterday’s episode showcased the nomination task in which not 5 but 7 contestants fell in dangerzone. They are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Gautam Vig was the last contestant who got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 house in 7th week. There was no elimination in 8th week and reportedly, there’s a twist behind this decision. Fresh buzz has it that makers are planning for double elimination this week. Yes, you read that right! Not one but two housemates will be bidding goodbye to the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

BB 16 Voting Trends

According to latest voting trends given by The Khabri, Tina Datta and Sajid Khan are currently in the bottom 2. Priyanka is receiving highest number of votes followed by Stan, Shiv, Sumbul, Shalin, Tina and Sajid. Check it out below.

However, chances of Tina getting eliminated are quite less considering her fan following and ofcourse, she is the face of Colors TV. Sajid might get evicted due the heat that he is facing from the viewers. Sumbul is also likely to get ousted as netizens BB fans are not really liking her screen time.

Which contestants do you think will get eliminated this week from Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.