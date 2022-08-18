Bigg Boss 16: Names of 5 more contestants [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss 16 is already creating huge buzz on social media much before its official announcement. From speculated list of contestants to the house theme and everything in between has left BB fans super-excited about the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

A lot of well-known faces from TV industry including Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani, Farmani Naaz and others are reportedly going to take part in Bigg Boss 16. Four more new names have joined the tentative list of the controversial show. Read on to know who they are.

According to our exclusive source close to the show, social media influencer Masroor Chougle, TV actors Madirakshi and Zain Imam have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16. Source has it that the talks between the makers and the three are still on. If everything goes well, we might get to see them soon as contestants of BB 16.

Apart from them, actors Akanksha Puri and Kashish Thakur have also been approached by the makers. Infact, the two have cleared the first step of test. They are likely to enter the house if they manage to clear all the five rounds.

However, an official list from the makers is still awaited.