Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Priyanka escalate matters over ‘daal’

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen getting into an ugly spat over food.

Tempers flared during a kitchen fight between Priyanka and Nimrit. It all started with the former complaining that she doesn’t eat daal, a dish that was prepared for her, and suggested that before preparing food, housemates should be asked about their preferences.

This was enough to agitate Nimrit, who argues that Priyanka should have made her preferences clear before the food was prepared. A heated debate followed, and the argument no longer remained about food.

Another kitchen altercation erupted between Tina Datta and Archana when the latter jests that Tina was busy romancing with Shalin. Incensed by it, Tina remarked that Archana is cheap and her thoughts are backward.

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task involves non-contenders catching balls that drop from three slides built in the garden area and placing them in baskets designated to each contender. Each ball is a vote cast in the favour of the contender of their choice.

The spirit of competition heated up as contenders are well aware of the stakes and this leads to fights breaking out during the task. The biggest one was between the sanchalak of the task Sajid Khan and Priyanka, who bicker away about the rules of disqualification.

Priyanka claims that Sajid is making arbitrary decisions and implored him to not cheat in the task. Sajid defends himself by asserting that he’s well within his right to do what he deems appropriate as the sanchalak.