Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit suffers panic attack during task

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen engaging in a fight amid a task.

During the task, Nimrit and Shalin have an argument and the actress asks what is his issue.

Shalin says he has mental issues. This statement triggers Nimrit who asks Shalin how he would make fun of her mental health and depression. She thinks it is directed at her indirectly as she has previously opened up about being in depression.

She gets angry and says how can Shalin make fun of her mental health and depression.

She shouts and yells at him. And as a consequence, Nimrit says Shalin Bhanot does not exist for her.