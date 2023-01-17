Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka beats Sumbul in pay, check her new salary

Mumbai: The salaries of contestants in Bigg Boss 16 have become a hot topic of discussion among fans and media circles. Though the production team has not disclosed the official numbers, the speculations about who is earning the most has created a lot of buzz on social media.

It was earlier said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the current youngest contestant in Bigg Boss 16, is the highest paid celebrity on the show. However, it seems like there’s a change in the list.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has surpassed Sumbul in terms of pay, becoming the highest paid contestant of BB 16. Yes, you read that right! Latest buzz suggests that makers have hiked Priyanka’s remuneration from Rs 5L to Rs 10L per week, considering her increased popularity and demand from actress’ team.

Pay Cut For Sumbul Touqeer Khan?

According to reports, makers have decide to slash Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s pay as the actress failed to impress the audience and help with the show’s TRPs. She was earlier paid Rs 11L per week which made her highest paid celeb of BB 16, her fee has now been cut to half of the previous amount.

Other contestants who are getting a good amount of pay are — Tina Datta, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.