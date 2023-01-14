Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik’s total FEE for 3 months

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. He wasn’t nominated for this week’s elimination but buzz has it that Sajid is out because his contract with the makers ended on January 12. Abdu, on the other hand, has walked out of the show due to other work commitments.

Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik’s Remuneration

As Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik’s journey in Bigg Boss 16 came to an end after 3 months, let’s have a look at how much the duo ‘tall son and short son’ earned from the show. Sajid charged Rs 5L per week, while Abdu charged Rs 3-4L. If we calculate, the filmmaker’s total remuneration for 15 weeks stands at Rs 75L (approx). However, as Abdu was out of the show for a week in December, his total earnings for 14 weeks are Rs 42-56L (approx).

Bigg Boss 16 Top 9

MC Stan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Soundarya Sharma

Shiv Thakare

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Archana Gautam

Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

