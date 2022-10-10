Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul to Sajid, check per week fees of contestants

Mumbai: India’s biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back on the small screens with its exciting 16th season, loaded with high drama, entertainment and razzmatazz. The theme of Bigg Boss 16 is ‘Circus’ and this year the house has seen some unique changes which are keeping the viewers hooked to the screens.

The Salman Khan-hosted show welcomed 16 contestants — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori. Fans are eager to know more about the contestants including their remunerations.

Seeing the popularity of the controversial reality show, it is needless to say that the contestants demand heavy for their participation. So, we thought of spilling the beans and apprising you about how much each contestant is getting for participating in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 Highest Paid Contestant

According to various reports, Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is one of the most loved contestants, is the highest-paid celebrity in Bigg Boss 16. Reports have it that the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week. This is more than what BB 14 winner Tejasswi Prakash was paid last season.

Check out the whopping fees of all contestants here.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan — Rs 12 Lakhs per week

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia — Rs 8 Lakhs per week

Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary — Rs 5 Lakhs per week

Sajid Khan — Rs 5 Lakhs per week

Sondarya Sharma — Rs 3-4 Lakhs per week

Tina Datta — Rs 8-9 Lakhs per week

Manya Singh — Rs 8-9 Lakhs per week

It’s been just one week since Bigg Boss 16 started and it seems like the game has already started to crawl under the skins of the contestants. Are you excited to watch some high-octane action and drama in the upcoming episodes? Tell us in the comments section below.